Jerry Barnes
Jerry Barnes

Deville - The celebration of life for Jerry Alan Barnes of Deville will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 10:00am-7:00pm, located at the Deville Volunteer Fire Station (1244 HWY 115 Deville, LA 71328).

Jerry Alan Barnes, age 45, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 18 years, Audrea S. Barnes of Deville; sons, Tyson Barnes and Peyton Barnes both of Deville; father, Ronald (Suzanne) Barnes of South Carolina; sister, Jodi Barnes of Arkansas. He is also survived by extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Barnes.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.






Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
