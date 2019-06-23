Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
4000 Monroe Highway
Ball, LA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Roan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Boyd Roan


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Boyd Roan Obituary
Jerry Boyd Roan

Plano, TX - Jerry Boyd Roan, 82, of Plano, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1936, in Alexandria to J.B. and Irene McQueen Roan.

He graduated from Bolton High School in 1954 and lettered in basketball and track and field. He worked in the Legal Department for Texaco in Midland, Texas for 18 years and later worked for the Rapides Parish Assessor's Office and Mike Haynes Real Estate.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Ann Roan; his sons, Rand Roan and Robert Roan; his granddaughters, Kathryn Roan and Madison Roan; his grandsons, William Roan and Henry Roan; his sisters, Sue (Mike) Haynes and Pam (Maxie) Turner; his brother, Tommy (Ginger) Roan; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4000 Monroe Highway, Ball, LA.
Published in The Town Talk from June 23 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.