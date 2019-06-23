|
|
Jerry Boyd Roan
Plano, TX - Jerry Boyd Roan, 82, of Plano, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1936, in Alexandria to J.B. and Irene McQueen Roan.
He graduated from Bolton High School in 1954 and lettered in basketball and track and field. He worked in the Legal Department for Texaco in Midland, Texas for 18 years and later worked for the Rapides Parish Assessor's Office and Mike Haynes Real Estate.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Ann Roan; his sons, Rand Roan and Robert Roan; his granddaughters, Kathryn Roan and Madison Roan; his grandsons, William Roan and Henry Roan; his sisters, Sue (Mike) Haynes and Pam (Maxie) Turner; his brother, Tommy (Ginger) Roan; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4000 Monroe Highway, Ball, LA.
Published in The Town Talk from June 23 to June 26, 2019