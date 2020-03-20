|
Jerry Lee Gwinn
Alexandria - Jerry Lee Gwinn, age 82, a resident of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. He was a native of Shreveport, Louisiana. Due to current events, a memorial service and celebration of life, to include our family and friends, will be held at a later date to be determined. A private service will be held Saturday for immediate family.
Born May 19, 1937 to Archer Leland Gwinn and Adelle Biedenharn Gwinn, Jerry, was one of three brothers. He married the love of his life Adair Richardson Gwinn on June 22, 1963 and they shared over 56 years together before his death.
During his time as a professional, Jerry worked for KALB, where he served as an account executive, he also acted as a member of the bank development board of directors for Security National Bank. He was an active member of the Rotary Club of Alexandria and of First United Methodist Church. Throughout his life Jerry loved to spend time outdoors, hunting and fishing with his friends and family. After his retirement, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially at their family hunting camp, Catfish Point, in Mississippi. He was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed watching the Outdoor Channel and NASCAR on television.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Adair and their two children Lee Gwinn (Tracey), and Meg Jacobsen (Walter); six grandchildren, Madeline, Abby, and Trey Gwinn, and Adele, Braeden, and Ella Jacobsen; his brother Delton Gwinn, as well as countless friends and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Leland Gwinn.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in the name of Jerry Gwinn can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The family of Jerry wish to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Regency House, as well as the doctors and nurses at Cabrini Hospital for the care of our Ole Jer.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020