Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pineville Park Baptist Church
2455 LA 28
Pineville, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Pineville Park Baptist Church
2455 LA 28
Pineville, LA
Jerry Pearson


1936 - 2019
Jerry Pearson Obituary
Jerry O. Pearson, Sr.

Pineville - Memorial services for Jerry O. Pearson, Sr. will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Pineville Park Baptist Church with Reverend Jeremy Shepherd and Reverend J. T. Tucker officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

The family requests that visitation be observed Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Pineville Park Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

Mr. Pearson, 83, a life-long resident of Pineville passed from this life, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his residence.

He was a member of Pineville Park Baptist Church. During his working career, he was a Postmaster retiring after 35 years of service. In his earlier life he loved to hunt and fish and later spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Olevia Fuglaar Pearson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Sylvia O. Pearson; sons, Jay Pearson, and wife, Patti Jo; Bill Pearson and wife, Elizabeth; brother, Thomas E. Pearson; sister, Alice Rae Pearson Tucker; four grandchildren, Sara Catherine and William Pearson, Graham and Walker Pearson; four step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Pineville Park Baptist Church, 2455 LA 28, Pineville, LA 71360 and to , , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

To extend online condolences to the Pearson family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 6, 2019
