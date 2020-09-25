Jerry W. Boswell
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry W. Boswell will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Elmer, with Rev. Kenneth Obiekwe officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 12:30 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 12:30 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the church.
Jerry W. Boswell, 82, of Alexandria, passed away on September 25, 2020, at Regency House.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Selma Jeter Boswell; and two brothers, Joseph L. Boswell and Johnny D. "Cookie" Boswell.
Jerry was born on September 30, 1937. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He worked for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and retired after 30 years of service. Once retired, Jerry started his own land surveying business which he operated over 25 years. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman for many years. Jerry was a parishioner of St. Jude Catholic Church in Sieper, Louisiana. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of fifty-eight years, Mary Vermaelen Boswell; his four children, Mitzi Eason, Michael Boswell (Amy), Mark Boswell (Laura), and Mona Erato (Ray); seven grandchildren, Andrew Eason, Jennifer Eason, Cody Boswell, Carrie Boswell, Thad Erato, Ellinore Erato, and Chloe Erato; two great-grandchildren, Mathew Eason and Miles Eason. Those also left to cherish include two sisters, Linda Bordelon and Debra Kimberly (Jimmy); one brother, Jeff Boswell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Andrew Eason, Jennifer Eason, Cody Boswell, Thad Erato, David Petre, and Rodney Dobernig.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Jerry's memory.
