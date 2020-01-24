Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
Jerry W. Reynolds

Jerry W. Reynolds Obituary
Jerry W. Reynolds

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Jerry W. Reynolds, 75. Jerry passed away on January 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, with family at his side. Interment will be at the Roberts Family Cemetery at Indian Creek in Forest Hill, LA. Reverend Dennis Malcolm, Senior Pastor of Trinity Bible Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Madeline Sue Reynolds; daughter, Wendy Alyse Oestriecher (Cliff); son, Charles Randall Reynolds (Tracy); sister, Juanita Faye McDonald (Larry); brother-in-law, Vernon L. Hearn (Shirley); brother-in-law, Robert J. Hearn, Jr. (Candie); and six grandchildren.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 8:00 AM until time of service.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Reynolds family to the doctors and nurses of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

View the full obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
