Jerry Wayne Reynolds
Ruby - Jerry Wayne Reynolds, age 66, from Ruby, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home. He is remembered by his wonderful, fun loving personality, spending time with family, fishing, hunting, socializing with friends, family and strangers. He lived a full life of love and laughter, anyone that met him knows his loving smile and laugh.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, David and Ebbie Phillips Reynolds, his Uncle Walter Reynolds, brothers, Harry Lee and John E. Reynolds.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Battles Reynolds. His children: Traci Becker (Chuck), Sarah McGinty, Bridget Gorhum, and Aimee Lyon. Grandchildren: Steve (Danielle), Douglas (Bethany), Koby, Haley, and Emily. Great Grandchild: Gabriella. Brothers: Donald and Royce Reynolds and sister-in-law, Clara.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Jerry Wayne Reynolds were held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville. Burial was at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ruby.
The family requested that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers were Chad Reynolds, Darren Reynolds, Shane Reynolds, Vance Reynolds, Scott Reynolds, and Thomas Barron. Honorary pallbearers were Douglas and Koby Becker.
Friends and family were invited to an open house at the Reynolds residence after the burial.
To extend online condolences to the Reynolds family please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com
.