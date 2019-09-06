|
|
Jesse Warren Teekell
Boyce - A Celebration of Life and a time of sharing memories for Jesse Warren Teekell will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his residence, Teekell Farm, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville, on a later date, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Jesse Warren Teekell was born on Monday, June 20, 1960 to the late Norma Ruth Warren and the Honorable Judge Lloyd George Teekell in Alexandria. He was the middle child, between his two loving sisters, Lisa Teekell Truett (Brad) and Michele Teekell Barnett (Mike).
Jesse spent much of his youth listening to stories of his father's experiences on the front line in World War II, hunting and fishing with William Vearl "Pop" Warren, and working on Teekell Farm. These experiences instilled strength and integrity that carried him throughout his life. Jesse's gentle spirit and kindness were derived from the unconditional love given by his mother, who was the light of his life, and his grandmother, Velma "Mom" Lowrance. In his spare time he enjoyed laughing with his friends, playing basketball, and harassing his sisters and the younger neighborhood kids. He often reminisced about his years at Bolton High School. His claim to fame was a small pillow he carried so he could nap in class. He continued his education and received his BA from Northwestern State University, often coming home on the weekends to help his dad on the farm, water skiing on Cane River, and enjoying music and concerts. Following college he worked at the Renaissance Home for Youth and the former Grand Casino in Marksville. He was often seen riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, which he considered his first baby.
In 1999 he met Anna Christina Fleer whom he married in 2003. This union began the "greatest season" of his life. When his daughter Neely Ruth Teekell was born the family became "love 3".
Jesse was a stay-at-home dad and taught Neely from an early age to love books, languages, and most importantly the family farm. He enjoyed helping coach her basketball and soccer teams and was intimately involved in her learning to play the violin and competitive swimming.
He had a passion for the simple things in life and prided himself on "saving money on haircuts and clothes". Jesse's uplifting personality will be deeply missed by those he knew and loved. We were blessed to have him in our lives.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 16 years; his daughter; his siblings; his mother-law, Patricia H. Robison (Tom); a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Linger and the Rapides Surgical Team, Tulane Medical Hospital staff and Baton Rouge General Hospital ICU for their compassion and care for Jesse.
"Count your life by smiles, not tears. A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality"__John Lennon
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 6, 2019