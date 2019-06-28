|
Jessie Butler
Alexandria - Mr. Jessie P. Butler was born in Alexandria, LA on November 30, 1933. He was the only child to Ms. Celia Butler and Mr. Jessie P. Butler. He spent his youth in his hometown and as a teen moved to DeRidder, LA where he was reared by his mother's aunts; Ida and Rachel. He graduated from high school in 1951 in DeRidder and at the age of 18 years, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in many duty stations and his specialty became food service. During his military service he earned the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
After serving 20 years in the Air Force, he retired with the rank of Staff Sargent on May 1, 1972. He returned to Alexandria and was employed with the VA Hospital in Pineville, where he stayed until retirement 20 years later. He will always be known for his generosity and for helping others.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: one son, Bruce W. Frederick (Yvonne) of Little Rock, AR; three daughters, Debra Howard; Step-daughter Denise Dixon of Alexandria, LA; Patricia Sherow of Henderson, TX. Seven grandchildren, Kimberly Deudley and Stephanie Deudley, Houston, TX; Tonya Muaguru of Plano, TX; Candice Dixon of Baton Rouge, LA; Brittany White and Tiffany White of Alexandria, LA; Devon Williamson of San Antonio, TX. A very special cousin, Dr. Florencetta Gibson (Toney), Monroe, LA. And a host of caring friends and family. Special Thanks to Linda Williams and Skylar Williams, who provided special care and brought a smile to our dad every day. Services will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria on June 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Willie Sewell Sr., Officiating.
Published in The Town Talk on June 28, 2019