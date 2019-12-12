|
Jewel Cecilia Cayer Armstrong
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Jewel Cecilia Cayer Armstrong at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. in the Kramer Chapel. Visitation will resume on Sunday, at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
"Our precious Jewel", 91, of Alexandria, passed to eternal life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by her children.
Jewel was born on December 18, 1927, to the union of Jules Cayer and Henrietta Goudeau of Cottonport, LA. She was a dedicated banker at Hibernia (Guaranty) Bank retiring in 1991 after 33 years of service. She then began her lifelong devotion of volunteering at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital, Mana House and Working People's Free Clinic.
Jewel was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was known for her prize-winning cake baking. She had an exceptional bond with a group of girlfriends, sharing the same interests in travel, concerts, dinners, games and their volunteer works. Jewel was a friend to all she met.
Jewel is preceded in death by her parents, Jules and Henrietta Cayer; sister, Myra Ann Juneau; brothers, Anthony "Tony" Cayer and James "Jimmy" Cayer; and her loving husband of 42 years, Jack Fordyce Armstrong.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, George D. Armstrtong (Kathy) of Plano, TX; daughters, Carol Ann Armstrong and Charlotte Armstrong (Richard Roland) both of Alexandria; granddaughter, Alison Cauwenberghs (Ryan); grandson, Brent Armstrong; and her great grandchildren, Rylee, Lily, Jack, and Stella.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Richard Roland, Walter Vanderlick, Mike Cayer, Michel "Boo" Paul, Lane Juneau and E. J. Juneau. Honorary pallbearers will be Nelda Lavespere and Carolyn Burr.
Charitable donations may be made in honor of Mrs. Armstrong to the at / 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328; or to the American Diabetes Association at American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of Lexington House for the love given to Jewel "Jitterbug" Armstrong and to Techia Gaubert who aided Jewel in continuing her social activities that she loved dearly.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019