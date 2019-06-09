Services
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360

Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360

Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360





Jewel Rush Johnson


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jewel Rush Johnson Obituary
Jewel Rush Johnson

Pineville - Services for Jewel Rush Johnson will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Tom Jordan officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

Mrs. Johnson, 94, of Pineville, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at her residence in Pineville.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Pineville for many years but she was currently a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church where she was raised. Jewel did her under graduate at Louisiana College and graduated from LSU where she received her Master's degree. Mrs. Johnson taught 35 years in public schools and served as Assistant Principal at Pineville Elementary and Lessie Moore Elementary. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Dick" Johnson; parents, Oliver Dewey and Beatrice Poston Rush; brother, Bob Rush, and sister, Dickie R. Thomas.

Those left to cherish her memory include son, Ronald K. Johnson and wife, Marsha of Philadelphia Community; daughter, Carol Misfeldt and husband, Tom of Fort Worth, Texas; sisters, Nelda R. Ford and Darlene R. Nalle and husband Neal; brother, Gary Rush and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Craig Misfeldt, and Clay Misfeldt both of Fort Worth, Texas; great grandchildren, Ethan Craig Misfeldt and Nina Jewel Misfeldt; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hixson Brothers, Pineville, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210.

To extend online condolences to the Johnson family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 9, 2019
