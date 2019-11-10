|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Jim Wiggins
It has been 14 years. Oh, it seems just like a day, My darling son Jim, the angels came down and carried you away. I hear in my heart the beats of your love each day. For see, your memories will ever be so bright and dear and shiny, refractive, crystal in light. Jesus knows best, He opened the way, come my son; now, forever and away. A mansion of love, Jim, you inherit today. It has been fourteen years, Oh, it seems like a day! I remember when my little Jim accepted Jesus at church that Sunday. Oh! Jesus paid the awful price, the plan was to be, yes, November 11 was your day Jim, to be set free. Thank you Jesus for your eternal gift of life.
Love,
Momma, Jeremy, Lori, Sam, and Family.
Published in The Town Talk on Nov. 10, 2019