Jimmy Harris Sr.
Jimmy Harris, Sr.

Alexandria - Jimmy "Jimmy Lee" Harris Sr. was born January 22, 1952 to Isaiah and Stella Skinner Harris in Pineville, Louisiana.

He received his education at local schools. He was a 1970 graduate of Peabody High School. He loved EVERYTHING about Peabody!

Jimmy served faithfully at Christian Worship Center for 29 years. He was an ordained minister, bible college teacher, prison minister, where he preached in several facilities throughout the state, retired school bus driver for Rapides Parish, and a sales representative at Ivan Smith Furniture.

Jimmy genuinely loved all of his church family as his own. His special girl is Darsy James.

On Sunday, August 9, 2020 Jimmy was called from labor to reward. A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Lois Frierson Harris, sons, Keith Green, Jimmy Harris Jr., and Jason Harris. Sons blended into the family unit, Travis Frierson, Will Milo III, one daughter, Yolanda Milo-Wheeler (Brandon), and one special friend, Darsy James, whom he loved like a daughter, brothers, Isaiah "Chuck" Harris Jr., Reverend Edwin Harris (Mary Ann), sisters, Lila Junita Williams, Sylvia Dorsey, Martha Smith, Selena Carter (Rev. Charles Carter), Francis Elaine Perry, fourteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.








Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

