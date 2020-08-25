1/1
Jimmy Rogers
1933 - 2020
Jimmy Rogers

Simmesport - Funeral service for Jimmy Rogers of Simmesport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Burial will follow at Christ the King Cemetery.

Jimmy Rogers, age 86, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

He is survived by his daughters: Jacqueline Ebert (Loyd) of Opelousas, Heather Dauzat (Danny) of Brouillette, Rosemary Rogers (Justin) of Plaucheville, Patti Navarne (Bruce), and Debbie Rogers; son, Glenn Rogers (Patricia); he is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Rogers; wife, Earline Rogers; parents, Bartlett & Fannie Guillot Rogers; sisters, Betty Lachney and Ramona Chesne.

A visitation will begin at 2:00pm until 9:00pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. A rosary prayer service will begin at 7:00pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Visitation will resume at 8:00am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.




Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
