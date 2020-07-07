1/1
Jimmy Ross Myatt Sr.
Jimmy Ross Myatt, Sr.

Jimmy was born August 6, 1948 to Herbert & Nell Myatt. He went to his reward on July 5, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories: His wife of 54 years - Joyce Myatt; Two sons - Jimmy Ross Myatt, Jr and Jason David Myatt (wife - Alisa); One brother Chuck Myatt (wife - Christy Bonner); 8 grandchildren - Emily, Ethan, Hunter, Hayli, Cameron, Colby, Hayden and Jimmy III; 2 great granddaughters - Sophia & Madeline. His beloved Dog - Callie and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, & El Karubah Shriners. He was a United States Army Veteran. He attended Journey Church.

Visitation, July 9, 2020, Thursday, from 9am till time of service at noon. Chapel of Fall Creek Funeral Home, Pineville, Louisiana. Interment to follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville, Louisiana.




Published in The Town Talk from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
