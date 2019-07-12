Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Pineville Park Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy T. Holloway


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy T. Holloway Obituary
Jimmy T. Holloway

Pineville - Memorial services for Mr. Jimmy T. Holloway will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Pineville Park Baptist Church with Reverend Jeremy Shepherd officiating.

Mr. Jimmy Holloway, 82, of Pineville passed from this life, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Mae Cox Holloway; parents, George Seals and Gladys Ruth Tyler Holloway; sister, Jean Claire Harris.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Ty Holloway and his daughter, Brooke and Tom Holloway and wife, Jessica and their children, Bailey and Blaine; members of Pineville Park Baptist Church and Friends of the Louisiana Athletic Club.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pineville Park Baptist Church, 2455 LA-28, Pineville, LA 71360 or to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.

To extend online condolences to the Holloway family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now