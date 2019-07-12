|
|
Jimmy T. Holloway
Pineville - Memorial services for Mr. Jimmy T. Holloway will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Pineville Park Baptist Church with Reverend Jeremy Shepherd officiating.
Mr. Jimmy Holloway, 82, of Pineville passed from this life, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Mae Cox Holloway; parents, George Seals and Gladys Ruth Tyler Holloway; sister, Jean Claire Harris.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Ty Holloway and his daughter, Brooke and Tom Holloway and wife, Jessica and their children, Bailey and Blaine; members of Pineville Park Baptist Church and Friends of the Louisiana Athletic Club.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pineville Park Baptist Church, 2455 LA-28, Pineville, LA 71360 or to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Published in The Town Talk on July 12, 2019