|
|
Jo Lynn Robinson Ivey Moody
Mansfield - Funeral services honoring the life of Jo Lynn Robinson Ivey Moody, 80, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, Louisiana with Rev. Buddy Puryear officiating. A visitation with the family was held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Highland Cemetery in Mansfield, Louisiana.
Jo Lynn was born on April 12, 1939 in Lecompte, Louisiana to Louis and Jewel Robinson. She graduated in 1959 from Oak Hill High School in Hineston, Louisiana. Jo and her husband Mack worked in Alexandria before moving to Logansport, Louisiana where they started Ivey Lumber Company in 1969. They bought the Mansfield Lumber Company in Mansfield in 1976 and built a brand-new store in Mansfield in 1981. Upon her retirement, she passed her torch to her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mitch Johnson where they expanded the business into Haughton, Louisiana. She entered into rest on February 22, 2020 in Grand Cane, Louisiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Jewel Robinson; her oldest brother, H.C. Robinson, and her first husband, Mack Ivey.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 30 years, Dave Moody; sister, Jeannie Bubsy; daughters, Amy Brossette and husband Dennis, Pam Johnson and husband Mitch, and Sonya "Nonnie" Young; stepdaughter, Susan Moody; stepson, Gene Moody and wife Karen; grandchildren, Gavin Pugh and wife Abby, Matthew Pugh, Jacob Evans and wife Coragen, Josh Johnson and wife Brooke, Jordan Johnson and wife Taylor, Abby Campbell, Anna Campbell, Adam Campbell, Ashley Young, Brad Brossette and wife Katie, Heather Smith and husband Kent, Jasmine Nunley, John Packett, April Packett, Ashley Packett, Brandi Moody, Dakota Moody, and a host of great-grandchildren.
Ms. Jo, known by most as "Memaw" was always fun to be around. She was never afraid to tell you what she thought whether good or bad. She was known for her generosity. She loved to help others and touched the lives of so many. Many days you could find Ms. Jo watering the flowers down Main Street in Mansfield. Flowers and gardening were one of her many passions. She enjoyed being a part of the garden club of Mansfield. She served as a church pianist for several churches during her 80 years. Ms. Jo spent many years at work helping Mack Ivey open Ivey Lumber Company back in 1969 to recent years playing in the garden center up and making sure they had her coffee ready. But by far, she loved shopping for her grand-babies and great-grand babies. She will be truly missed, she brought joy in to all whose lives she entered.
Honoring Mrs. Moody as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Josh, Jordan, Gavin, Matt, Adam and Dakota.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Golmon, Linn Mitchell, Bobby Gay, Bud Swayze, Jacob Evans and Wade Robinson.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020