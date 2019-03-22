|
Joan Ella Smith Setliff
Flatwoods - Services for Joan Ella Smith Setliff will be at 2PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Flatwoods United Pentecostal Church, Flatwoods, LA with Rev. Dexter Edwards, Rev. Wayne Setliff Jr., Rev. Jamie Edwards and Rev. Gene Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 3PM Friday, March 22nd until time of service at 2PM, Saturday, March 23rd at the church. Interment will be at Flatwoods Cemetery, Flatwoods, LA under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria. Joan Ella Smith Setliff, 67, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Medical Center. She was born in Leesville, Louisiana to Frank Smith and Billye D. Smith. She was a song leader at Lena United Pentecostal Church. She loved to cook and loved being with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Billye Moore Smith; sister, Alice Smith; granddaughter, Lauren Hope Setliff; and her grandparents. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 50 years, Wayne Setliff Sr.; children, Wayne Setliff Jr. (Sherry) of Flatwoods, Vicky Rhoads (Jeff) of Cloutierville, Nathan Setliff (Catherine) of Opelousas and Lathan Setliff Sr. (Kim) of Flatwoods; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Warren Smith of Slagle, Wayne Smith (Carrie) of Carlsbad, NM and Mark Brewer (Susan) of DeRidder; sister, Delores Martin (Benny) of Houston, TX. Pallbearers will be Wayne Setliff Jr., Nathan Setliff, Lathan Setliff, Johnny Theall, Lathan Setliff Jr. and Jessie Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Rhoads, George James Setliff and Johnny Hale. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 22, 2019