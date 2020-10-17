1/1
Joan LeBlanc Montou
Joan LeBlanc Montou, 88, passed from this life on October 13, 2020. Joan was born on August 30, 1932, in Oberlin, La.

Joan retired from the City of Alexandria where she worked as the Director of Personnel. She developed many lifelong friendships during the 30 years she worked for the city.

From the time Joan was a young girl, she had a love for animals, especially horses. She was an outstanding rider, spending years barrel racing and trail riding. Joan's beloved horse, Partner, is living out his golden years enjoying the "LeBlanc" care with her niece, Kim Allen.

Loved ones left to cherish Joan's memory include her sister, Wanda LeBlanc Allen, son and daughter in law, Randall F. and Lorren Montou, daughter, Teri Montou Gilchrist. Her grandchildren: Jared D. Whitson and wife, Marjorie, Joseph A. Gilchrist and wife, April, Stephani Lynn Gilchrist,

Ann-Marie Montou, Zachary LeBlanc Montou, and Anthony Timberman. Joan's six great-grandchildren include Annalise, Quentin, Kylah, Vincent, Harleigh, and Remington. Also, her 5 nieces, Mary, Sharon, Kim, Branda, and Julie.

Those preceding Joan in death include her husband, Charles R. Montou, her parents, Otis Franklin and Alma McRight LeBlanc, brother, Gwin N. LeBlanc, and great-granddaughter, Brynlee Lynn.

A memorial service for Joan will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church- Woodworth at 3 PM. The Church is located at 35 Castor Plunge Road in Woodworth, LA. 71485. A reception will be held in the church hall following the service. The family is requesting that those in attendance are encouraged to wear masks.

Joan had exceptional care during her illness and the family gratefully thanks All Saints Hospice and their staff, especially Krystal, Beth, Sarah, and Sherry. Special thanks to her amazing caregivers - Sondra Odom, Sharlene Ford, Sandra Speer, and Nicole Madrigal.




Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
