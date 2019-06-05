Resources
In Loving Memory Of

6/5/1969 - 6/5/2019

You Never Said Goodbye



You never said I'm leaving

You never said goodbye

You were gone before I knew it,

And only God knew why.

A million times I cried

If love alone could have saved you,

You never would have died

In life I loved you dearly

In death I love you still

In my heart you hold a place,

That no one will ever fill

It broke my heart to lose you,

But you didn't go alone

For part of me went with you,

The day God took you home.



We would have made 50 years married,

but God had a different plan.

Love and Missed By,

Your Husband Wayne Setliff Sr., Kids, Grand kids, great grandchildren, family & friends.
Published in The Town Talk on June 5, 2019
