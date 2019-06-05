|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Joan Setliff
6/5/1969 - 6/5/2019
You Never Said Goodbye
You never said I'm leaving
You never said goodbye
You were gone before I knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times I cried
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died
In life I loved you dearly
In death I love you still
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one will ever fill
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn't go alone
For part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
We would have made 50 years married,
but God had a different plan.
Love and Missed By,
Your Husband Wayne Setliff Sr., Kids, Grand kids, great grandchildren, family & friends.
Published in The Town Talk on June 5, 2019