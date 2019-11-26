|
Joan Wolfe Payne
Pineville - Funeral services for Joan Wolfe Payne will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville. Reverend Ed Cooper and Reverend Jo Anne Cooper of First United Methodist Church, Pineville, will be officiating. Visitation will be observed from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Todd Hayes, Brett Hayes, William James Wolfe, Aaron Hayes, Scott Sasser, and Micah Vanderburg.
Joan Wolfe Payne, 88, of Pineville, passed from this life on Friday, November 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs. Payne was a member of First United Methodist Church, Pineville, with a passion for attending Bible study group.
She spent her life as a teacher and librarian for J I Barron Elementary, Lessie Moore Elementary, and Lakeside Elementary.
Joan was a loving and devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by husband, H. Milton Wolfe (decd. 1978) and husband, O.U. Payne (decd. 2011); parents, James Ivy Barron Sr. and Caroline Aycock Barron; and siblings, Lorainne Barron; Wallace Barron; Carol Barron; Frankie Skeels; Carolyn Alsup; and James Ivy Barron, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Bill Wolfe and wife Karen; and daughter, Kathy Wolfe. Grandchildren, Todd Hayes and wife Sharon; Dana Sasser and husband Scott; Brett Hayes and wife Tammy; William James Wolfe; and Kiley Wolfe Taylor and husband Joshua. Great grandchildren, Stacie McCord; Aaron Hayes and wife Ashley; Ainsley Hayes; Joshua McCord; Allison Sasser; and Aaden Hayes. Great-great grandchildren Mackenzie Hayes and Hadley Hayes. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019