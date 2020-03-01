|
Joanell Elaine Luke Wilson
Alexandria - Services for Joanell Elaine Luke Wilson were held at 1p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Joy Anthony officiating.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A reception in Joanell's honor was held immediately following the service at Brocato's Restaurant on Highway 28 West.
Joanell, affectionately known as "JoJo," was born in New Orleans on December 8, 1946, and passed away on February 29, 2020, in Alexandria, Louisiana, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
JoJo was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Salvadore Luke (Irma), her mother, Myrtle Hoffpauir, her daughter, Kathryn Marie Wilson and her grandparents, Angelo Luke and Josephine Sartalamacchia Luke.
Joanell is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charlie Russell Wilson, Jr.; two daughters, Kristy Wilson Flynn and husband John; and Jodi Wilson O'Neal; and one sister, Marilyn Cannon. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her grandchildren: Joseph Wright, Kaitlyn Wright, Savannah Flynn, Charlie Flynn, Richard O'Neal, Reagan O'Neal and Ryan O'Neal. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. She will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her family.
Jojo's first job was with Dresser Industry; and, on January 1, 1968, at the age of 21, she began her second, and last job at the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office. She served initially as Chief Deputy and was later appointed Registrar of Voters for Rapides Parish. She retired on July 1, 2015, after almost 50 years. While a member of the Louisiana Registrar of Voters' Association, she served on the Louisiana Board of Supervisors of Elections, the Retirement Board, and many other committees, including chairing the Legislative Committee for many years. Jojo was instrumental in implementing the Registrars of Voters' offices statewide computer system. She was President of the Association in 1998.
She was a member of the Catholic church, and spent many hours cooking spaghetti and meatballs, and other dishes, to raise funds for the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Alexandria. She was also a member of the Junior League of Alexandria; and, served on the Board of Directors of the Shepherd Center - serving several terms as President. She loved her volunteer work, and was a true believer in helping those in need.
JoJo attended Providence High School, graduated from Delta Business School and studied at Northwestern State University.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to Holy Savior Menard High School. Donations can be made online at holysaviormenard.com or can be mailed to: Holy Savior Menard, 4603 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71303.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020