Joanna Lynn Ergle Johnson
Pineville - Memorial services for Joanna Lynn Ergle Johnson will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at New Life Community Church, Alexandria with Dr. Gary Baldwin officiating, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Mrs. Johnson, 85, of Pineville, was born on March 11, 1934 and passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Joanna Lynn Johnson was born and raised in South Carolina and while in college getting her degree in teaching met her future husband Ken Johnson. They married and moved to West Palm Beach, Florida and raised their 3 children Kenny, Rusty, and Janet. 'Lynn' as she was called by her friends is fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren for her unwavering ability to show unconditional love to all who crossed her path. She taught all of her school children and all three generations of her children kindness, love and respect for others always following Biblical principles of the Golden Rule and love your neighbors. She taught Sunday school for 40 years and read her Bible daily and never missed a Bible study. She was always willing to help and to lend a hand for anyone in need. She was a very loving and forgiving wife and mother. She will be greatly missed but we take comfort in the fact that upon meeting the Lord, he will say to her, "Well done good and faithful servant".
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Travis Johnson, Sr. "Ken", and parents, Leonel Blanton and Jessie Mae Sanders Ergle.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Dr. Kenneth Travis Johnson, Jr., and Russell Ernest Johnson; daughter, Janet Lynne Johnson; grandchildren, Dr. Jason Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee, Kelly Bentley of Pineville, Beth Maurey of Pineville, Jennifer Phillip of Lake Charles, Jillian and Jalayne Johnson of Lake Charles; great grandchildren, Kassidy Bentley of Pineville, Collin Maurey of Pineville, Carter Sullivan and Evan Phillip of Lake Charles, and Eden Johnson of Memphis Tennessee; brother, Sam Ergle; sisters, Nona Claire Trowbridge, and Beverly Quarles, and numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Life Community Church, 4210 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019