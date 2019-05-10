|
|
Jody Swinnen Cruz
Galveston, TX - Funeral services for Mrs. Jody Swinnen Cruz will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, Louisiana, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cruz, age 49, of Galveston, Texas, entered eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Cruz was a loving wife, mother and daughter. Jody was a very giving person, helping anyone she could, she would give sandwiches to the homeless during Christmas holidays. She was a manger for many clothing retail stores. She had many friends and was a lover of life. Jody will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Swinnen; one son, Christopher Cruz.
She is survived by her loving husband James "Jimmy" Cruz of Bossier, LA; mother, Linda Ates Hansen of Alexandria; two daughters, Alexis Elena Russell (CJ) of Bossier and Charleigh Cruz of Bossier; one brother Obry Beaudion of Baton Rouge; sister, Jerra Kathline Ates of Alexandria; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Town Talk on May 10, 2019