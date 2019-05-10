Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jody Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jody Swinnen Cruz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jody Swinnen Cruz Obituary
Jody Swinnen Cruz

Galveston, TX - Funeral services for Mrs. Jody Swinnen Cruz will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, Louisiana, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cruz, age 49, of Galveston, Texas, entered eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Cruz was a loving wife, mother and daughter. Jody was a very giving person, helping anyone she could, she would give sandwiches to the homeless during Christmas holidays. She was a manger for many clothing retail stores. She had many friends and was a lover of life. Jody will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Swinnen; one son, Christopher Cruz.

She is survived by her loving husband James "Jimmy" Cruz of Bossier, LA; mother, Linda Ates Hansen of Alexandria; two daughters, Alexis Elena Russell (CJ) of Bossier and Charleigh Cruz of Bossier; one brother Obry Beaudion of Baton Rouge; sister, Jerra Kathline Ates of Alexandria; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m.

Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Cruz family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now