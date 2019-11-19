|
|
John Ben Webb
Colfax - Services for John B. Webb will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the chapel of Kramer of Colfax with Dr. Greg Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Colfax Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Colfax.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the funeral home in Colfax.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Marler Webb; his parents, Albert W. and Eula Tilley Webb; five sisters, and one brother.
John B. Webb was born on January 14, 1922, in Bienville Parish. He served as a sergeant in the Army during World War II in Panama and the Galapagos Islands. After being discharged, he attended LSU and graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering in 1948. John married Dolores Marler on November 26, 1947, and together they moved to Venezuela and began working in the oil and gas industry. During this time, two sons were born. In 1955, John and Dolores moved back to Colfax where John became one of the principle founders of Marler Ford. In 1957, John left Marler Ford and started work at Texas Eastern Transmission Corp and worked until his retirement in 1981. After retirement, John enjoyed working his small pecan orchard and gardening with a delightful group of "share-croppers" on land he owned in South Shreveport.
He always had time and advice to give to those who called upon him for council, possessing an ability to make that person feel he was the most important person in the world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include four sons, John M. Webb and wife, Elizabeth, of Branson, MO, David E. Webb of Colfax, LA., Daniel L. Webb and wife, Teresa, of Colfax, LA., and Paul M. Webb and wife, Sara, of Shreveport, LA.; twelve grandchildren, Graham M. Webb of Monroe, LA., Schuyler D. Webb, of Austin, TX., Daniel L. Webb, Jr. of Alexandria, LA., Charlotte Webb of Shreveport, LA., Chelsea Webb of Leeds, England., Bennett Webb of Tioga, LA., John Martin Webb of Pineville, LA., Dr. William Webb of Birmingham, AL., Dr. Christopher Webb of Dallas, TX., Stephen R. Webb of Ruston, LA, Christian Webb of Colfax, LA., and Grace Webb of Colfax, LA. Those also left to cherish his memory include seven great-grandchildren and one brother, Ralph Webb.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be his grandsons.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Webb Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019