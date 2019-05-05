|
|
John Edward Morton
GEORGETOWN - John Edward Morton, who resided with his wife Kathleen, died on April 30, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Johnny was born on July 10, 1956. His parents, Arthur Wilson ("Slick") Morton and Jane Lawton Morton, predeceased him in death. Johnny is survived by his wife, Kathleen Harwood Morton, three daughters, Allison Marie Morton and her husband Ahmed Soualhi of Berlin, Germany, Kimberly Morton Parker and her husband Chris of Beaverton, Oregon,
Natalie Louise Morton, of Austin, Texas, and two grandchildren, Evelyn Jane Parker and Chloe Eloise Soualhi. His sisters, Mary Jane Morton Smith of Greenwood, Mississippi, and Ruth Morton Coenen of Rayville, Louisiana also survive Johnny. Johnny's brother, Arthur Jefferson Morton, predeceased him in death.
Johnny was raised in Greenwood, Mississippi after being born into a highly athletic and competitive family. Johnny inherited his gift of swimming from his mother, and thanks to his father's coaching, he became a decorated high school swimmer, achieving national rankings and a scholarship to LSU. While at LSU, he became an All SEC swimmer after winning the SEC 400 Individual Medley event and advanced to the NCAA Championships. Johnny was also co-captain of the LSU swim team during his senior year. Following his retirement from the sport he loved, Johnny and Kathleen volunteered their time coaching and officiating age group swimmers in Alexandria and Monroe, Louisiana as well as in USS National competitions.
Johnny's love of swimming, marathon competition, golf, and all LSU sports was exceeded only by his love of his family. His athletic career was somewhat stymied by the onset of Parkinson's Disease at the age of 51, which started, ironically, as Johnny was training for the Marine Corps Marathon with his daughter, Kim.
In addition to his athletic pursuits, Johnny was an accomplished academic. He received his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University in 1979, and his Juris Doctor degree from the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 1982. He practiced law in Alexandria, Louisiana from 1982 to 2015, specializing in products liability and personal injury law. Johnny was a long time member of the Louisiana Trial Lawyer's Association, as well as the Louisiana State Bar Association and the American Bar Association.
In addition to his athletic and professional accomplishments, Johnny was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Alexandria, Louisiana serving 1 1/2 terms as Grand Knight. After retirement he became a member of the Knights of Columbus at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Angel Fire, NM. Johnny also volunteered his time assisting with the fundraising efforts of the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Angel Fire, New Mexico.
Johnny's funeral arrangements will be handled by Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, Louisiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 600 Lakeview Street, Pineville, Louisiana on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30 am. Father Alan Trouille will be officiating the funeral services assisted by Deacon Michael Young. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Parker, Ahmed Soualhi, Eric McMahon, Jim Smolenski and Joe Gardner.
There will be a visitation at the church beginning at 9:30 am till time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to one of the following:
Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131;
Online contributions accepted
LSU Swimming and Diving, LSU Athletics Administration Building, Baton Rouge, LA 70803;
Holy Angels Catholic Church, Building Fund, C/O Immaculate Conceptions, P.O. Box 75. Cimmaron, NM 87714
Published in The Town Talk on May 5, 2019