John "Jack" Frederick Kurfiss, III
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for John "Jack" Frederick Kurfiss, III will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with Rev. Chad Partain and Rev. Jose Robles-Sanchez officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, and resume from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
John "Jack" Frederick Kurfiss, III, 94, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Jack is preceded in death by parents, John F. Kurfiss, Sr. and Marion Gore Kurfiss, and one brother, David C. Kurfiss.
Jack lived a full 94 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a WWII Veteran. He earned the Title EM2C Petty Officer Class 2 while serving in WWII (New Guinea, Hollandia and the Philippines)! When he returned back to the states, Jack moved to Shreveport and began boat racing for Foots Laffite and worked for Holmes Pontiac. He also began drag racing and won many titles in the South including the Florida state championship. It was known that other drivers hated to see Jack coming with his friend Ray to drag race because "he would leave them in the dust". In 1955, Jack returned to Alexandria to run the used Pontiac dealership that his dad had started. He met and married Bette Bordelon in 1962. When he sold the dealership years later, Jack wanted to get into the marine business because of his love of boat racing and fishing. He started Jack's Marine Sales in 1965. While working, he began attending the annual boat show in Chicago and became friends with Howard Griffin from Monroe where they would ride the train from Mississippi to Chicago. Jack was one of the founding members of the Bayou Bassmaster's of Alexandria. He was also an avid coin collector and was a founding member of the Cenla Coin Club! He loved his family and taught his three children how to fish and ski at Toledo Bend, Texas and on Kincaid Lake! He enjoyed spending time teaching his grandchildren the art of fishing and would help them to catch fish in the annual kids fishing tournament.
He shared life with his love Bette for over 58 years. She shared his love of fishing, racing, working, coin collecting, attending church activities and most importantly raising their family. He was also a member and volunteer at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Jack and Bette renewed their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Bette Bordelon Kurfiss; daughter, Rebecca Kurfiss Hollingsworth (Dennis), Elizabeth Kurfiss Watts (Randy) and son, John F. Kurfiss, IV; grandchildren, Lauren Wright (Adam), Adam Dowell (Allison), and Camille Watts; great-grandchildren, Callie Jane Wright, Harlee Rae Dowell, Mara Mackenzie Dowell and unborn baby boy Wright.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Adam Dowell, Adam Wright, Jeff Hollingsworth, Kenny Sayes, Randy Watts, and Dennis Hollingsworth. Honorary pallbearers are Dale Bennett, Raymond Constantino, Ray McCarty, Buddy Hugenroth, and David Smith.
The Kurfiss Family would like to thank the 2nd floor nursing staff at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Becky at the Freedman Clinic for all the care they gave Jack. The family also wishes to give a special thanks to Clementtine Josiah for her continued care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the National WWII Museum of New Orleans, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130 or to the LSUA Foundation - Marion G. Kurfiss Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 5512, Alexandria, LA 71307.
"Fair Winds and Following Sea's" and "Silent Key W5PUC!"
