John Hunter Owens
Robeline - A celebration of the Life of Beloved Hunter Owens will be Friday, March 1st at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home from 5:00 P. M. to 9:00 P. M. Hunter's funeral will be held at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Colfax, LA with Father Louis Sklar serving as celebrant. Burial following at Bethel Cemetery in Colfax, LA.
John "Hunter" Owens, born September 16, 2001, to Rusty and Becky Owens, was born in Shreveport, LA, left all of his family and friends February 26, 2019, in Robeline, LA.
Hunter was a fun, witty soul that loved adventure. He is a true country boy at heart. He dwelled in the outdoors and spent hours on end doing what he loved. From his livestock to endless fishing stories, Hunter got tickled swayed that country voice often.
As an only child, Hunter was his mom and dad's pride and joy…although many heads butted, Hunter, instilled his dad's values of work, family, and friends. Becky instilled a big heart and how to be a kind soul. Hunter, like all boys, is a momma's boy, and she cherished every muddy boot, footprint, and dirty britches washed.
Hunter was also very active and creative. He loved using his hands, whether building, playing with transformers, video games, fishing, showing cows, or hunting. Hunter was excited and pushed through every obstacle that he was faced with. Hunter loved and cherished each and every friend. Hunter loved Jesus Christ, he loved his sayings and scriptures and was not afraid to show his faith and love of God. As Hunter quoted in 8th grade, "Life is too short to take things for granted; cherish every day like it is your last,"-Hunter Owens.
Hunter trusted God's plan. Those left to trust God's plan are his mom and dad, Rusty and Becky Owens; paternal grandmother, Madeline P. Owens; paternal great-grandfather, Reed Perilloux; Uncle Chip Perilloux; Aunt and Uncle Tommy and Eileen Gauthier; Billy and Cora Bell; Joe and Belinda Borland; Maternal Great Aunts, Pete and Judy Jaramillo, Norma Zamora, and Grace and Alfonzo Mercado, Soni Pena, Rose Stevens, and Jaime Garza; Maternal Uncle, Joel J. Garza.
He joins his grandfather George Ronald Owens, Sr., great-grandmother Madeline Perilloux, maternal grandfather, John J. Garza, and grandmother Irene Garza.
In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, there will be a Fishing Scholarship in Honor of Hunter Owens.
Those honored to be pallbearers will be Mason Pitts, Jared Chesser, Weston Noe, Conner Collins, Walker Bell, Will Bell, and Nicholas Bell. Honorary pallbearers will be Wes Rollo, Tucker Roe, Steven Gay, and Lathan Lasyone, and The Natchitoches Central Fishing Team.
Lectors during the Mass will be Tommy Gauthier and John Gauthier.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019