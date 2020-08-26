1/
John LeSage
1925 - 2020
John LeSage

Alexandria - John LeSage, a World War II combat veteran, passed away on August 23, 2020 at the age of ninety-four. He was born the youngest of four siblings, on December 31, 1925 at the LeSage Hotel in Colfax Louisiana. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S Army and served in General Patton's Third Army, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge and across Europe, earning a purple heart for his service and bravery. He was especially proud and often remembered the liberation of Paris, France from the Nazis in August 1944.

Along with his brother Charles "Bluchie" LeSage, they lived at the LeSage Hotel for many decades and owned and operated an Esso gasoline service station on Main Street in Colfax, Louisiana. It became the meeting place in town for coffee and news for over forty years.

John retired to the Canterbury House in Alexandria, Louisiana and was treated with great love and respect, particularly by his LPN Kristy Juneau.

John was preceded in death by his parents Charles A. LeSage and Mona Bayne LeSage, his siblings, Charles A. LeSage, Loreta LeSage Brown (Clarence Otis), Lenora LeSage Smith (Smitty), and his niece Mona Virginia Ward Brown.

He is survived by Mona's daughters Rita Ward Murov (Mark) and Elizabeth Ward Middleton and nieces Mary Margaret Smith and Mona Ann Smith, along with many great nieces and nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Colfax Cemetery with Rev. Jacob Thomas officiating. Services will be attended by a Military Honor Guard and arrangements under the direction of Kramer of Colfax.

To extend online notes of condolence to the LeSage Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Colfax Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
