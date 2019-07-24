|
John Louie "J.L." NesSmith
Boyce - Funeral services celebrating the life of John Louie "J.L." NesSmith will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Brother Jason Strong officiating and assisted by Brother Johnnie Wagner. Burial will be in Flatwoods Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and continued Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers are Austin Dicus, Cody NesSmith, Brody Garlington, Bobby Garlington, Joe Dicus, Kelvin Dean, and Tim NesSmith.
The honorary pallbearers are Bryan Phillips, Wayne Cutts, Martin Cupples, Tommy Roberts, Duane Sharp, Tommy Jones, Elton Kile, and Roy McGlothlin.
John Louie "J. L." NesSmith, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Annie Mae Matthews Nursing Home in Alexandria. J. L. was born on July 9, 1945 to Elander Burty and Annie Pearl Harper NesSmith in Lecompte. He was the youngest of seven children and was raised in Elmer, where everyone knew him as "Punk."
J. L. opened Spotless Cleaners in Boyce in early 1965 and later that year married his wife, Rita Jones NesSmith on June 7th. Together they raised five children and were married for 54 years. J. L. was the Chief of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years, served as an alderman on the town council for 20 plus years, and drove a school bus for 32 years. He was president of the Rapides Parish Bus Driver Association for 15 years.
Throughout his life, J. L. never met a stranger. He had an outgoing personality and was quite the jokester. He made people smile wherever he went. J. L. wasn't afraid to tackle anything & knew how to do just about everything. He always exceeded in any challenge put in front of him. He loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart and enjoyed spending his time with them.
J. L. is preceded in death by his parents, Elander Burty and Annie Pearl Harper NesSmith; his three brothers, L. J. NesSmith (Louise), Huey NesSmith (Shirley), and Dewey NesSmith; his three sisters, Marie Welch (Fred), Loree Stokes (James), and Ruth Cutts (Edgar); and his granddaughter, Christian Elizabeth NesSmith.
J. L. is survived by his wife, Rita Jones NesSmith; his four daughters, Donna Allemand (Ricky), Vickie Dean (Kelvin), Stacy Garlington (Bobby), and Janet Dicus (Joe); his son, Jan NesSmith (Christina); his sister-in-law, Geraldine NesSmith (Dewey); his ten grandchildren, Hannah Stelly (Gavin), Danielle Dean, McKenzie Chappell (Brett), Austin Dicus, Grace Dicus, Jaclyn NesSmith, Samantha Dean, Cody NesSmith, Brody Garlington, and Justin Garlington (Brandi and children); and his three great grandchildren, Jaxton Stelly, Adaline Chappell, and Noah Tolbert; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to and the .
Published in The Town Talk on July 24, 2019