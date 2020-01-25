Services
More Obituaries for John Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Anthony Jr.

John M. Anthony Jr. Obituary
John M. Anthony, Jr.

ANTHONY, John M. JR. age 84, formerly of Colfax, LA, of Lebanon, OH, passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020. John was a graduate of Colfax High School and LA Tech University with a degree in Forestry. He served his country in the US Army, and spent 35 years in the US Forest Service. John was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and garden. He also enjoyed singing in the church choir. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Marlene Gray Anthony, son Jay R. Anthony (Marie), daughter Traci Anthony Raiff (Greg), and 6 loving grandchildren. Celebration of Life Services will be held in Louisiana on April 18, 2020 at Palestine United Methodist Church in Ball, LA.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
