John Meredith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Meredith

John E. Meredith was born on December 10, 1928, in Cotton Plant, Louisiana, a logging camp in Caldwell Parish. He died on June 7, 2020, at the age of 91. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Beth Heiman Meredith; two daughters from his first marriage, Melonea Giorlando (Scott Goodstal) and Mari Deal (Charles). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Alfred I. (Bud) Meredith; his former wife, Marguerite Vinson Meredith; and daughter, Marguerite Suzanne Meredith. John graduated from Bolton High School in Alexander, Louisiana. He attended Louisiana College and Louisiana Tech. While in high school and college, John served 6 years in the Naval Reserve. He went to work for Southern Bell Telephone in 1949, leaving the Company to serve in Korea in 1952. He was awarded a Bronze Star while in Korea. John returned to work for Southern Bell Telephone when he completed his military duty. He accepted a number of assignments in North Louisiana and New Orleans during the course of his career. He was an Operations Manager when he retired from South Central Bell in New Orleans in 1983. John was a very kind and generous man. In his younger years, he would sometimes meet families in bus and train stations who would tell him that they needed to travel to another city or state, but they did not have the funds required. He would buy the tickets for them. John was a member of First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 1100 Florida Blvd., on Friday, June 12, from 9 am until religious services at 11 am conducted by Rev. Dr. Jane Riecke. Graveside services will be at 1:30 pm in the Hyde Cemetery in Chesbrough, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be Scott Goodstal, Charles Deal, Josef Hofman, Ab Flynt, Meyer Heiman, and Dr. Jonathan Heiman. Bill Hyde and Hank Arceneaux are honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the LSU Foundation for the benefit of the LSU Veterinary School, c/o Clayton Forbes, Skip Bertman Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70803.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved