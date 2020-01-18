|
|
John Richardson (Dick) Ayres
John Richardson (Dick) Ayres passed peacefully into the presence of our Lord on January 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at Grace Church on Jackson Street on Monday, January 20 at 2 pm with visitation afterwards.
Mr. Ayres was born July 22, 1927, in Natchez, MS, the youngest child of Laura Davis and Richardson Ayres. He grew up in Alexandria, Louisiana, graduated from Bolton High School, and attended Virginia Military Institute, later graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in industrial engineering. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and in the Army during the Korean War. On Valentine's Day 1951, he married his love, Jo Anne Trammell, with whom he was blessed to spend the next 69 years. During their early years together he was building the oil distribution business which would later become Petron. He loved dealing with customers in central and south Louisiana on oil rigs, shrimp boats and in convenience stores. Petron has worn many hats since that time, diversifying into trucking, hazmat cleanup, construction and real estate, providing employment for many people as it has grown.
Mr. Ayres served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday School in both First Presbyterian and Grace Church for over 60 years. He was involved in the prison ministry at Oakdale Federal Detention Center and Beauregard Prison. In his later years, he began teaching a course on Christian ethics and etiquette to high school seniors at Grace Christian School with the goal of helping young people become responsible citizens and faithful followers of Christ. He also helped manage and preserve Roseland, the family's beloved tree farm plantation on the grounds of his ancestral home outside of Natchez, MS.
A friendship with Mr. Ayres quickly revealed how much he loved the Lord with all his heart. His joy in the Lord overflowed in a constant stream of story-telling and laughter and happiness. He took tremendous pleasure in helping others find their way and fulfill their potential, whether in their vocations, relationships or spiritual lives. Because of this desire, he became a mentor and role model to many. Most of all, he wanted everyone he knew to be right with Jesus and was not shy to remind them that that was the most important thing.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter and his grandson Andrew Hilleke along with his two sisters, Anna Ayres Packer and Josephine Ayres Haxton. He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne, his son Steve Ayres (Pam), daughters Anne Ayres (Kent Cox), Laura Ayres Hilleke (Jim), and Leigh Ayres Lucas, his sister Archer Ayres Posthlewaite, his 10 grandchildren, Richardson Ayres, Loye Ayres, Charles Ayres, Katie Ayres, Thomas Hilleke (Emily), Sarah Hilleke Richey (Jarrod), David Hilleke (Michelle), Anne Hilleke, Robert Lucas, and Meri Lucas Eldridge (Weston), as well as his 15 great grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express gratitude to All Saints Hospice and Lagniappe Home Care as well as Charles Pratt for his cheerful support during Mr. Ayres' final months.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Grace Christian School.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020