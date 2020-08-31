John "Johnny" Robinson
Alexandria - Graveside services celebrating the life of John "Johnny" Robinson will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Funk, Mike Haynes, Don White, Dr. Mike Sewell, Robert Shaw, Jr., and Donnie Robinson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sammie Blais, James Rambo, Russell Wilson, Allen Crawford, Jodie Lott, Dr. Larry Tyler, Chris Blemings, Christopher Knotts, Gerald Watts, Dalton Langford, and Steve Lloyd.
Mr. Robinson, 73, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Mr. Robinson graduated from Bolton High School in 1965. He played little league baseball all the way through his freshman year in college at Northwestern State University where he graduated in 1970. Johnny was an avid sports fan who loved LSU and the New Orleans Saints. Johnny was employed in sales for Price Office Supply and later with Sayes Office Supply for 40 years. He was Deacon at Parkview Baptist Church where he was a member for 62 years and taught Sunday school. Johnny was a Gideon distributing many Bibles over the years. He led many people to Christ and had a ministry at the Canterbury House and a prison ministry. Johnny was a humble and kind soul who touched the hearts of many and will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharyn Lott Robinson of 42 years, and his father, Quinton Robinson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Andrea Rino Paul Robinson of 3 years; daughter, Lori Robinson; mother, Juanita Robinson; brother, Don Robinson and wife, Kathleen; grandchildren, Robert Shaw, Jr., and Olivia Shaw, and numerous other family and friends.
Memorials can be made to Parkview Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society
