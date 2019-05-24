|
|
John Thomas Wilson
Alexandria, - Funeral services for John Thomas Wilson will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Chapel of White Oaks, 6324 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301 with Reverend Edgar Farris officiating. Committal service will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Alexandria.
John, 60, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Rapides Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1958 in Abilene, Texas to the union of Thomas Wilson and Natalie Nugent Wilson. He was a Telecommunication technician, loved camping, boating, and water volleyball. One of his greatest pleasures in life was going camping with his grandson Landon. `He was an avid fan of the LSU TIGERS and NEW ORLEANS SAINTS. John was a loving husband, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Natalie Wilson.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are: his loving wife of 32 years, Rae Gaspard Wilson of Alexandria; one brother, Gregory Wilson and wife Debbie of Kemah, Texas; one sister, Becky Wilson of Seabrook, Texas; one step daughter, Stacey McNeal of Alexandria; one granddaughter, Kendra Bernard of Alexandria; one great grandson, Landon Bernard of Alexandria two nieces, Jennifer Wilson of Fort Worth, Texas and Natalie Wilson of Kemah, Texas; along with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Jeff Beam, Julian Wilson, Steven Forrester, Michael Lawrence, Richard Thompson, and Doug Cross. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Creyer, Shelby Ballard, and Eric Gaspard, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of White Oaks.
Published in The Town Talk on May 24, 2019