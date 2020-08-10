1/1
John W. Torbert
Pineville - John W. Torbert, 95, of Pineville, was born on September 28, 1924 to the union of John Henry Torbert, Jr. and Irene Salley Torbert. He passed away at Tioga Community Care Center on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

John was a World War II veteran having served as a med tech in Italy. He donated blood for many years starting during the war and continuing in Baton Rouge and at LifeShare Blood Center in Alexandria. He was proud to be one of Tom Konvicka's Weather Watchers even after he entered the Nursing Home. He was a chemist at LSU Feed and Fertilizer Laboratory for 33 years. He was a deacon and a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years at Parkview Baptist Church and Goodwood Baptist Church in Baton Rouge and Pineville Park Baptist Church in Pineville. He and his wife, Betty Sue, were opera lovers and enjoyed traveling with their camping trailer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 73+ years Betty Sue Torbert and his sister-in-law, Charlene Shaw Torbert.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his brother, Robert E. Torbert of Nashville, TN, his daughter Sue Gene Hammons and husband Ken, nephews, Rob Torbert of Nashville, TN and Mark Torbert of Birmingham, AL, niece, Nan Leigh Dodd of Nashville, TN, honorary daughter, Judy Leggett, and honorary granddaughters, Lauren Hill Watson and Chelsea Hill, as well as many friends who enjoyed (or at least tolerated) his many jokes over the years.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Food Bank of Central Louisiana, 3223 Baldwin Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301-3506, Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-9950, Doctors Without Borders or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Special Thanks to the Tioga Community Care Center and All Saints Hospice for their compassionate care.

To extend online condolences to the Torbert family please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
