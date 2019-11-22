|
Jonathan DeCuir
Marksville - Funeral services for Mr. Jonathan Clayton DeCuir were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverends Dennis Hackler and Ken Austin officiating respectively. Entombment was in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Mr. DeCuir, age 25, of Marksville, departed this life on November 19, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Lyle and Kathy Bullard DeCuir; one brother Chance Patrick DeCuir and one sister, Kristin Rose DeCuir.
Visitation was held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and resumed on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.
Pallbearers honored to serve were Judah Barber, Josiah Barber, Chance DeCuir, Colby Cheramie, Blake Marceaux, Robert Bonnette, Joseph Banks, James Strother and Jeffery Ramos. Honorary pallbearers were Lyle DeCuir and Doug DeCuir.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019