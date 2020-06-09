Jonathan Michael DeVanie
Alexandria - A private funeral service for Jonathan Michael DeVanie will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria, LA, with Preacher George Guild, Reverend Stephen Brandow and Dr. B. David Brooks officiating. Burial with Masonic Rights in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, will be held on Saturday.
Jonathan, of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the age of 45.
Jonathan served our Country in the United States Navy. He was a Master Mason member of the Abe Hinson Lodge #472.
He had many achievements throughout his lifetime. In early years he was in Boy Scouts, achieving Arrow of Light to Life Ranks and Ordeal Order of the Arrow Level. He graduated from Holy Savior Menard Central High School "Class of 93", earned an Associate Degree from LSU and was working towards his Bachelor Degree. Jonathan received his certifications in Diesel Mechanics and Welding from Alexandria Trade School. He was a Millwright, Diesel Mechanic and Welder in the oil industry by trade and a member of the Loyal to One, God's Only Son Riding Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving and especially working on and riding "Pearl" his Harley. Jonathan will be missed for his happiness, sense of humor, being outgoing, his love of life and GOD, wanting to live life to the fullest, to be a better person, and his great memory, especially of songs and music. He had a Positive Mental Attitude, that included dreams of future business endeavors.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alexandria Deputy Marshal Glen Denning DeVanie (whom he dearly missed); grandparents, Charles Patrick (CP) DeVanie, Jr. and Janice Couvillon DeVanie, Dr. Harold Glen and Jo Lynn Davis Denning.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Charles Patrick DeVanie, III (Kathy Lewis); Kay Denning DeVanie Wood, and stepfather, Jerry P. Wood, Sr.; sons, Tylor Denning DeVanie, Parker Liston Eyre (Katelyn) and their mother, Michelle Clisby, Jeremy Michael DeVanie and Jackson Matthew DeVanie and their mother, Angelle Monfra; step-brother, Jerry Wood, Jr.; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Jonathan M. DeVanie, to either Holy Savior Menard Central High School, 4603 Coliseum Blvd #3518, Alexandria, LA 71303, or The Glen Denning DeVanie Memorial Scholarship at Northwestern State University, 175 Sam Sibley Dr, Natchitoches, LA 71457
