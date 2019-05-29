|
Joseph John Rino, Sr.
Mandeville - It is with sadness but immense gratitude and joy that the family of Joseph John Rino, Sr. announces that he passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 94. "Papa Joe," as he was universally known, lived a long, rich, and full life, touching countless lives. He now goes on to the Eternal Life to be reunited with his beloved wife Mary Rino.
A devout Catholic, Joe lived his life following the teachings of Christ, setting an example to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for how a good Christian life should be lived.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Thiels Rino, his parents George Rino and Rosa Medica Rino, and his siblings Josie Baio, Mary Cordaro, Sarah Christiana, Josephine Rino, and Andrew Rino.
Papa Joe is lovingly missed by his devoted children Patricia Ann "Patsy" Rino Bonneau and her husband John, George Jeffrey Rino and his wife Amy, Joseph John Rino, Jr. and his wife Cherise, and Theresa Rose Rino Stokes and her husband Chris; his grandchildren Jennifer Bonneau Oncale, Martha Bonneau Gros, John Weston Rino, Matthew Stokes and his wife Laci Roth, Cameron Rino and his wife Kristen Rino, Elliott Stokes, Drew Rino, Caroline Rino-Rabalais and her husband Jake Rabalais, Jacob Jude Rino, and Maggie Stokes; his great-grandchildren Jaxon, Rhett, Maci, JayR, Audrey, Sullivan, Aidan, and Camille; and his many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Joe was born on February 20, 1925 in Alexandria, LA to Rosa and George Rino. He graduated from Bolton High School in 1943, before working for the Postal Service through the end of the Second World War. He then moved to Shreveport to enroll in an apprenticeship program to become an electrician, before returning to Alexandria to begin his long and successful career owning and operating Joe's Electrical Co. He had declared in his high school yearbook that he would become an electrical contractor, and for the next 61 years he made good on that promise.
He and his trademark green 1953 Chevy pickup truck were such local fixtures in Central Louisiana that the mayor of Pineville declared Joe's birthday to be Joe Rino Day.
His tireless work ethic and endless resilience are but some of the many values Joe taught his family by example. But what truly set Joe apart was his giving nature-whether it was sending money to his grandchildren in college, never forgetting to mail a birthday card, or showing genuine interest and curiosity about everyone in his life, the depth of his generosity was absolute and unconditional. He cherished having his family around, happily hosting his annual Christmas barbecue and giving personalized gifts to everyone who came, even the brand-new girlfriends and boyfriends of his many grandchildren, who quickly learned Papa Joe's most important rule: "You don't eat, you don't come back."
He was a lifelong hunter and collector of firearms and knives, and one of his unique practices was to give knives as Christmas presents-everyone in his family has at least one "Papa Joe Knife." He was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association, and he proudly displayed in his living room a personal letter from Charlton Heston thanking him for his years of service to the organization. He lived every year for squirrel hunting season, sharing this treasured time with his sons and grandsons.
Joe met Mary "Mae" Thiels on a blind date in July of 1952 and knew immediately that she was the woman he would marry. This was another prediction he got right, as he and Mary were married in October of 1952 and were together until she was abruptly taken in 1986. He never married again, explaining that the love of his life was waiting for him in heaven.
But Joe was around for more than 30 years after that, and everyone he knew was better off for it. In 2015, he moved to the Windsor Senior Living Community in Mandeville, LA, where he made profound friendships with the community's residents and staff. He was happy and grateful to have returned home from the hospital shortly before passing away to visit with his friends one last time.
A lover of movies, Joe would undoubtedly have understood what the angel Clarence told George Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life, that, "No man is a failure who has friends." Papa Joe ends his life a man rich in spirit, beloved by everyone he knew. Those fortunate enough to know him are richer themselves for having been a part of his life.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Saint Rita Catholic Church in Alexandria, with a visitation at 8:30 followed by a mass at 10:30 officiated by Father Craig Scott. The burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Pineville.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Cameron Rino, Drew Rino, John Weston Rino, Jacob Jude Rino, Matthew Stokes, Elliott Stokes, Jaxon Oncale, and Rhett Oncale. Edgar "Snookie" Campo, Clarence "Bootsie" Connella, Lester West, Rodney Forester, Jimbo Thiels, and Joey Mathews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Published in The Town Talk on May 29, 2019