Marksville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Joseph Nasello at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.; with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. in the Kramer Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Joseph Nasello, 94, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillie Nasello; and his two sisters, Beatrice "Billie" Nasello Penny and Frances "Sister" Nasello Reyna.

Joe served in the United States Navy during World War II serving on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. During his service he obtained the following medals: Aircrew Insignia with 3 stars, Asiatic Pacific with 3 stars, American Area, European African, Presidential Unit Citation with 2 Air Medals, Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal and Points Medal. Joe retired from AT&T after over 40 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Constance "Connie" Nasello; 3 children, Katherine "Katie Belle" Nasello, Charles N. Nasello, and Steve L. Nasello; 4 grandchildren, and one sister, Mary Ann Price.

Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
