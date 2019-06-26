|
Joseph Ulrich Vercher
Pineville - Funeral services celebrating the life of Joseph Ulrich Vercher will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend John Hager and Reverend Bubba Ezell officiating. Burial will be in Craig Cemetery, Kolin.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. and continued Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Scott Vercher, Jay Vercher, Gary Peart, Jr., Chad Everett, Brodie Dauzart, and Chad Lamartiniere.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dee Everett, David Smith, Jason Rushing, George Hager, Bobby Hager, and Edwin Rushing.
Mr. Vercher, 94, of Pineville, passed from this life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Vercher was a veteran in the United States Navy and Army serving from 1945-1947. He was a hardworking man who provided for his family. Joseph never met a stranger always giving of himself to others. He loved to have fun, dance and play cards. He especially enjoyed the scent of a nice cologne.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Jeffus Vercher; son, Joseph U. Vercher, Jr.; parents, Charlie and Cora Rachal Vercher; brothers, Lamie Vercher, Sam Vercher, and Patrick Vercher; sisters, Alida Vercher, and Doris Sharp; grandchildren, Misty Bardwell and Jerry Lee Vercher.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, James "Cooter" Vercher and wife, Sally; daughters, Linda Smith and husband, David, Judy Rushing and husband, Edwin, and Golly Everett and husband, Dee; 22 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
The siblings would like to extend a special thank you to Cooter and Sally for giving excellent care to their dad in the final years of his life.
Published in The Town Talk on June 26, 2019