Joseph Venace Heath
Pineville - Mr. Joseph (Joe) V. Heath, age 102, passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born in Brignac, Ascension Parish, Louisiana to Ovide and Elodie Villar Heath on December 13, 1916.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, with Dr. J.D. Simpson and Rev. Tim Hishaw officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m., in the Kramer Chapel.
Joe Heath graduated from St. Amant High School in April of 1935. After graduation from high school, Joe served in the Civilian Conservation Corps under the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. While in the CCC, Joe was stationed in Farmerville and Camp Beauregard, Louisiana. A carpenter by trade, Joe worked on the building of Camp Livingston, Camp Beauregard, and Fort Polk. He was especially proud of his work at Todd Johnson Shop yard during World War II refitting ships to carry troops to the European Theater and PT Boats. He became an Alexandria Police Officer in 1950 and was a Captain of Detectives when he retired. At the time of his death, Joe was the oldest living retired Alexandria police officer. Throughout his life, he loved hunting and fishing and entertaining friends and family with his stories.
Joe Heath was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Ethelee Marie Guillory Heath; parents, Ovide and Elodie Heath; his brothers, Fred A. Heath, C.V. Heath, and Joseph Omer Heath; and one sister, Lillian M. Heath.
He is survived by his three children, Juanita Simpson and husband, J.D. of Tioga, LA, Richard J. Heath and wife Ann of Alexandria, and John A. Heath and wife Jeannie of Pineville; one brother, L.J. Heath, and special nephew Mark, nine grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Heath, Donald Anders, Steven Anders, Jason Anders, Monica Anders, Heather Woods, and Jasper Venace Anders.
A reception will be held after interment at the Fellowship Hall of Tioga First Baptist Church, 1309 Singer Drive, Tioga, La.
The family is especially grateful to all those that have taken wonderful care of Joe, especially the staff of the Oaks Care Center and the many friends who paid Mr. Joe special attention. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Tioga First Baptist Building Fund, 1309 Singer Drive, Pineville, LA 71360 would be appreciated.
Published in The Town Talk on July 14, 2019