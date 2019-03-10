|
|
Joseph W. Morrison
Pineville, LA - Services for Joseph W. Morrison will be at 10:00a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Robinson Family Mortuary, 1815 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA. Rev. Avery Hamilton will be officiating. Interment will be in Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Mr. Morrison, 74, of Pineville, LA, passed away on March 7, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Joseph leaves to cherish his memories his daughters: Adrian Morrison, Charisse Morrison, and Tisha Morrison, son: Joel Morrison, grandchildren: Karmina Ibennah, Creggory Morrison, Robert Johnson, Alena Morrison, D.J. Morrison, and Marquetta Morrison, and one sister: Gladys Thompson.
Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at the chapel.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 10, 2019