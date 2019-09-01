|
|
Josephine Ashby Smith
Alexandria - Mrs. Josephine Ashby Smith, 86 of Alexandria passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Bethel AME Church in Alexandria, Louisiana, with Dr. Lydell Scott officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Rev. John Henry Smith; her children Bonnie J. Edwards, Samuel A. Smith, John A. Smith, and Edwin Smith; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Please keep the Smith family lifted in prayer. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 1, 2019