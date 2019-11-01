|
|
Joyce Henderson Ward
Alexandria - Joyce Henderson Ward passed away on October 30, 2019, in Alexandria, Louisiana due to complications associated with advanced Alzheimer's, at the age of 92 years old. She was born to parents Alice Wicker Henderson and Bronson Armfield Henderson in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on February 6, 1927.
Joyce was born during the Great Depression to young parents who struggled greatly to raise a family of daughters. As a teenager she loved the outdoors and especially fishing, was considered a "Tom Boy" by her father, whom he called "Tommy". Later, she was an avid bowler, loved to read and enjoyed her extensive involvement with her church and its many community activities. However, she was most proud of her children and their accomplishments. Her family misses her dearly.
Joyce was married to the late Edwin Roger Ward shortly after WWII and was a devoted wife and loving mother to 6 children. She is survived by 3 sons and a daughter, 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Graveside services celebrating the life of Joyce Henderson Ward will be held at 11:00 a. m. Friday, November 8, 2019, with Pastor Alison Zollinger officiating. Interment will be in Blum Cemetery, Blum, Texas, under the direction of Marshall & Marshall, Funeral Directors, Hillsboro, Texas.
The family has designated The , Attn: Megan Bourg, 3445 N. Causeway, Suite 902, Metairie, LA 70002, for memorial contributions.
To extend online condolences to the Ward family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019