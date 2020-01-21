Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Scallan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Rita Savoy Scallan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Rita Savoy Scallan Obituary
Joyce Rita Savoy Scallan

Alexandria - Mrs. Joyce Rita Savoy Scallan, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 She was 97 years of age. Her Father, Jacques (Jack) Aymar Savoy, Sr. and Mother, Amanda Blanche (Elliot) Savoy of Glenmora, preceded her in death. In addition, preceding her in death was her husband of 65 years, G. N. "Pete Scallan, her eldest son G. D. "Petey" Scallan of West Monroe, her three sisters, Doris Mae Savoy, Sylvia Tumminello, Vivian Snoddy, one brother, Jacques "Jack" Savoy, Jr. and Daughter-in-law, Kathy (Bankston) Scallan; son-in-law, Carroll L. Barton.

She is survived by one son, Paul Scallan of Lafayette; daughters, Rita Lynn Barton and Deborah Baker both of Alexandria. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Joyce was a lifetime member of St. Frances Cabrini Church. One of the founding members, she served in the lunchroom of Cabrini School in the early years. She was a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout mom. In the 1970's she volunteered for Manna House for several years.

She was known for her "talent with a needle", sewing for both her children and church donating many items to the Cabrini Sanctuary Society for which she belonged to. Joyce also designed almost every costume for Holy Savior Menard's first two musicals performed included making automated, hand-held puppets.

Joyce was a very loving and active mother and grandmother.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce Rita Scallan will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Father David Braquet officiating. Burial will be Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church, Alexandria from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

The recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Pallbearers will be Wayne N. Scallan, Jeff L. Barton, Brice Richards, Scott Barrilleaux, Jeremy Ornelas and Blake Barton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jody Corbett, Jr., Marshal Bingham, Robert Bingham, Gavin Young, Cade Young, Brandon Rice and Ian Ornelas.

To extend on-line condolences to the Scallan family, please contact us at

www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -