Joyce Rita Savoy Scallan
Alexandria - Mrs. Joyce Rita Savoy Scallan, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 She was 97 years of age. Her Father, Jacques (Jack) Aymar Savoy, Sr. and Mother, Amanda Blanche (Elliot) Savoy of Glenmora, preceded her in death. In addition, preceding her in death was her husband of 65 years, G. N. "Pete Scallan, her eldest son G. D. "Petey" Scallan of West Monroe, her three sisters, Doris Mae Savoy, Sylvia Tumminello, Vivian Snoddy, one brother, Jacques "Jack" Savoy, Jr. and Daughter-in-law, Kathy (Bankston) Scallan; son-in-law, Carroll L. Barton.
She is survived by one son, Paul Scallan of Lafayette; daughters, Rita Lynn Barton and Deborah Baker both of Alexandria. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Joyce was a lifetime member of St. Frances Cabrini Church. One of the founding members, she served in the lunchroom of Cabrini School in the early years. She was a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout mom. In the 1970's she volunteered for Manna House for several years.
She was known for her "talent with a needle", sewing for both her children and church donating many items to the Cabrini Sanctuary Society for which she belonged to. Joyce also designed almost every costume for Holy Savior Menard's first two musicals performed included making automated, hand-held puppets.
Joyce was a very loving and active mother and grandmother.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce Rita Scallan will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church with Father David Braquet officiating. Burial will be Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family requests that visitation be observed Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church, Alexandria from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
The recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 11:00 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Wayne N. Scallan, Jeff L. Barton, Brice Richards, Scott Barrilleaux, Jeremy Ornelas and Blake Barton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jody Corbett, Jr., Marshal Bingham, Robert Bingham, Gavin Young, Cade Young, Brandon Rice and Ian Ornelas.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020