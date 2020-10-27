Joycie Mae EllisMarksville, LA - Services for Joycie Mae Ellis will be at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Starlight Baptist Church, Marksville, LA. Pastor P.H. Holmes will be officiating. Interment will be in New Morning Glory Cemetery, Ruby, LA.Mrs. Ellis, 87, of Ruby, LA, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Colonial Nursing Home, Marksville, LA. Joycie Mae Ellis was born November 22, 1932. She was baptized at an early age at Starlight Baptist church in Marksville, LA. Joycie was a ray of sunshine and loved by everyone who knew her. Because she always had such a happy joyous spirit and gave good words of encouragement. She was a hardworking mother, both in the home and out. She was employed at Ruby Wise Elementary School for many years and served as an Usher at her church - New Morning Glory Baptist Church for over 40 years.Joycie is preceded in death by her husband: Stephney Ellis, son: Norris Guillot, Sr., parents: Louis Bonton, Sr. & Pearl; Williams Bonton, two brothers: Wilbert Bonton, and Louis (June) Bonton, Jr.Joycie leaves to cherish her memories - Daughters: Jacquiline Guillot Holmes and Mary Ellis Holmes, sister: Rose Mary Frank.Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church, Marksville, LA.