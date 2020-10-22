1/1
Judith Palmer Berry Brunson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Palmer Berry Brunson

Judith Palmer Berry Brunson departed this world October 19, 2020. Judith was born on Easter Sunday, April 8, 1928, to Jenny Palmer Grimes Berry and James Cecil Berry in Rapides Parish, Louisiana. When Judith was two, her mother died while giving birth to Judith's sister, who also died shortly thereafter. Her father, nicknamed Happy, later married Iona Clementine Blair. Reflecting on the love Iona brought into her life, Judith said that she had "given her back herself" after the tragic loss of her biological mother. After graduating from Louisiana College, Judith worked as a counselor at Louisiana State Hospital. She married Lenard Carter Brunson on January 12, 1952.

She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Katherine Molly Brunson, who died on Easter Sunday 1993 after battling cancer. She leaves behind two other children, Len Brunson of Jim Thorpe, PA and Robbin Brunson Kokinos of Sherwood, AR, as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who all lovingly call her Bom Bom.

Bom Bom made a unique life for herself. She lived in the house her father built, nestled deep in the Louisiana woods. She shared her home with several cats and was surrounded by loving friends and family.

There will be no service or wake. In lieu of flowers, Bom Bom would ask you to vote. Please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/sherwood to sign the online guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved