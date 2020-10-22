Judith Palmer Berry Brunson
Judith Palmer Berry Brunson departed this world October 19, 2020. Judith was born on Easter Sunday, April 8, 1928, to Jenny Palmer Grimes Berry and James Cecil Berry in Rapides Parish, Louisiana. When Judith was two, her mother died while giving birth to Judith's sister, who also died shortly thereafter. Her father, nicknamed Happy, later married Iona Clementine Blair. Reflecting on the love Iona brought into her life, Judith said that she had "given her back herself" after the tragic loss of her biological mother. After graduating from Louisiana College, Judith worked as a counselor at Louisiana State Hospital. She married Lenard Carter Brunson on January 12, 1952.
She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Katherine Molly Brunson, who died on Easter Sunday 1993 after battling cancer. She leaves behind two other children, Len Brunson of Jim Thorpe, PA and Robbin Brunson Kokinos of Sherwood, AR, as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who all lovingly call her Bom Bom.
Bom Bom made a unique life for herself. She lived in the house her father built, nestled deep in the Louisiana woods. She shared her home with several cats and was surrounded by loving friends and family.
There will be no service or wake. In lieu of flowers, Bom Bom would ask you to vote. Please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/sherwood
