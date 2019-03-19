Services
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
(318) 448-0846
Alexandria - Graveside services for Ms. Judy Lenelle Johnson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the Alexandria National Cemetery, Pineville, with Father Steve Brandow officiating, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Ms. Johnson, 76, formerly of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Bayou Vista Care Center, Bunkie, LA.

She is preceded in death by her father, Aaron Elijah Johnson; her mother, Paulina Elouise Vanantwerpen Johnson Dean and her husband, Grady M. Dean, Sr. and one sister, Cherilyn D. Morris Ulmer.

Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include three sisters, Elouise Dianne D. O'Neal and Carson Kelly, Ramona D. Foster and her husband, Larry, Sr. and Pamela D. Hudson Bordelon and four brothers, Grady M. Dean, Jr., Felix Dean and his wife, Lea, Curtis Dean and Matthew Dean, Sr.

Pallbearers honored to serve are: Gus Dean, Matthew Dean, Sr., Aaron Dean, Edward O'Neal, Larry Foster, Sr. and Allen McCain.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of departure for the cemetery.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the Johnson family by visiting www.rushfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
