Mrs. Julia Ann Johnson Fatheree
ALEXANDRIA - Mrs. Julia Ann Johnson Fatheree 65, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Sunday May 26, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday June 7, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 16th & Day St. Alexandria, LA 71301. Visitation will be Friday June 7, 2019 at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the start of Service. Her final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, LA.
Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on June 5, 2019