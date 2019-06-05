Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
16th & Day St.
Alexandria, LA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
16th & Day St.
Alexandria, LA
Julia Ann Johnson Fatheree Obituary
Mrs. Julia Ann Johnson Fatheree

ALEXANDRIA - Mrs. Julia Ann Johnson Fatheree 65, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Sunday May 26, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday June 7, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 16th & Day St. Alexandria, LA 71301. Visitation will be Friday June 7, 2019 at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the start of Service. Her final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on June 5, 2019
